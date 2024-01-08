(CNN) — Bill Belichick has said it’s “way too early” to make any decision on his future as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

After 24 seasons and winning six Super Bowl titles with the team, rumors about the 71-year-old’s continued tenure in the head coach role swirled, with some suggesting his time in New England could be drawing to a close.

However, in his typical Monday media conference following a Sunday game, Belichick refused to comment on whether he would be with the Patriots long-term, instead saying that he will meet with owner Robert Kraft in the coming weeks to discuss the team’s direction.

“I’m under contract. I’m going to do what I always do, which is every day I come in, work as hard as I can, to help the team in any way I can,” he told reporters. “That’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Belichick declined to give any details about when he would meet with Kraft to discuss his future.

He also refused to comment on whether he will relinquish any of the personnel decision-making powers he has utilized so successfully over his stint with the Patriots after a few lean years in terms of wins.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2019 but subsequently have only reached the playoffs twice and lost in the first round on both occasions.

“I’m for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” he said.

When asked if he had received any indication from the Patriots’ ownership as toe whether his future as head coach is up in the air, Belichick replied: “I told you, I’m here to work as hard as I can to help our team every day. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Asked by reporters whether he would consider coaching elsewhere, Belichick responded: “I’m not going to get into a lot of hypothetical situations.”

The Patriots finished with a record of 4-13 after losing their final game of the season 17-3 at home to the New York Jets.

Belichick described the 2023 Patriots season as “very disappointing” on Monday, adding “obviously there are things that need to be fixed.”

They earned the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft as a result.

Belichick is second on the all-time head coach victories list with 333 wins in the regular season and playoffs.

His teams won Super Bowls in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Belichick also won rings in 1986 and 1990 as a defensive assistant with the New York Giants.

