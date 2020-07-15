BRANFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put down his playbook to pick up a sandwich for his role in a subway commercial that was recently filmed in Branford, Connecticut.

A camera crew surrounded Belichick as he sat on a bench and chowed down on a Subway sandwich.

The Patriots franchise has taken part in some memorable advertisements over the years.

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski filmed a public service announcement in 2018, warning people about the infamous Tide Pod challenge.

Former quarterback Tom Brady has starred in numerous commercials, including an ad for Shields Healthcare, during which he showed off his Super Bowl championship rings.

Belichick is the latest member of the NFL to join the Subway team. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt made a Subway commercial earlier this year with his two brothers.

An air date for Belichick’s commercial has not been released.

