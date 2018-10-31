BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans began lining up for the Red Sox World Series parade overnight in hopes of getting a smile and wave from some of the championship players.

The parade, which starts at Fenway Park and ends by City Hall, marks the end of a long season of dedication.

Die-hard fans Lisa Anthony and Jay Ward camped outside the parade route almost 12 hours before the 11 a.m. start.

“We want the best seat in the house,” Ward said. “This is gonna be an awesome parade. They deserve it.”

The couple made sure to layer up with jackets, sweatshirts and blankets to keep warm.

