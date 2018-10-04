NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has been chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest.

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets was picked as the pitcher of the year and Oakland closer Blake Treinen was selected as the top reliever.

The awards were announced Thursday. A 15-person panel including broadcaster Bob Costas, former team executive Jim Duquette and ex-player Eduardo Perez chose the winners.

Betts won the magazine’s 50th player of the year award. He led the majors in batting at .346 in helping the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 wins. Betts hit 32 homers, stole 30 bases and scored 129 runs.

DeGrom led MLB starters with a 1.70 ERA. He struck out 269 in 217 innings while going 10-9 for a Mets team that often provided little run support.

Treinen posted an 0.78 ERA in 68 games for the A’s and had 38 saves.

