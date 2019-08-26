BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has enlisted the help of a former Boston police commissioner in hopes of learning more about the shooting that left him seriously injured in June.

Big Papi hired Ed Davis a few weeks after his return to Boston following the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, a spokesperson for Ortiz confirmed to 7NEWS.

The Edward Davis Company, a security risk solution organization, will monitor and analyze information from various sources in the Dominican Republic about the motives of the shooting.

They are also providing personal security services for Ortiz and his family, the spokesperson added.

Ortiz posted two pictures of himself Sunday, marking the first the public has seen of him since the shooting.

Big Papi, who retired from baseball in 2016, was not the intended target of the shooting, according to authorities in the Dominican Republic.

A bullet passed through his lower back and perforated his intestines and lower organs.

He spent about a month at Massachusetts General Hospital, including almost two weeks in the intensive care unit, before returning home on July 29.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

