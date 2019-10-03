Big Papi is looking for nearly three dozen runners to join his Boston Marathon team in support of the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger announced on Instagram Wednesday that he wants 34 qualified and registered runners with a bib to join the 2020 Big Papi’s Marathon Team.

The selected runners will have to raise money for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, which gives children in the Dominican Republic and New England the resources needed for heart treatments.

Runners can apply online to be apart of Ortiz’s team.

The 2020 Boston Marathon is set to take place on April 20.

