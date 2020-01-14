BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — David Ortiz may have spent 14 seasons as a Red Sox slugger but he’s still working on his Boston accent.

Star comedian and Lexington-native Rachel Dratch attempted to help Big Papi perfect his Boston accent as they prepare for their roles alongside other Massachusetts natives in Hyundai’s upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

Dratch tried teaching Ortiz how to say, “There’s a wicked rippa by the hahbah.”

“Woah, woah, woah,” he responded. “What’s that mean?”

“It means there’s a big party,” Dratch exclaimed.

She then breaks it down for Ortiz, who eventually says the phrase.

“I think that’s as good as it’s gonna get,” Dratch laughed.

The commercial is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 2.

