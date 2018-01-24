FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots have less than two weeks to prepare for their match up with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII and coach Bill Belichick says a lot of work needs to get done in terms of finalizing a game plan.

“Today is a tough day, because normally at this point, we would have a lot of information on the new team,” Belichick said on a conference call with the media.

That may be true for the Patriots scouting staff, but Belichick and his coaches are getting up to speed on the Eagles, in a hurry.

“We really don’t know very much about Philadelphia. They’re obviously an outstanding team and we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of ground that we need to cover, so we’re at it hard trying to catch up,” Belichick said.

Belichick has a pretty good reason why.

“The coaches haven’t really been focused on this game. We were focused on Jacksonville, and now, we turn our attention here to Philadelphia,” Belichick said. “There’s a lot of work to do. They’re obviously a great team, strong in every area, and that’s why they’re playing in this game.”

For Belichick, that means going back over Philly’s first 18 games this season and separating the wheat from the chaff.

“We have to be prepared for a lot of things, but at the same time we can’t be overly distracted by things that either have a low percentage chance of coming up or probably wouldn’t be the type of thing they would do against us,” Belichick said.

The Patriots and Eagles play on Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

