Bill Russell wears Lakers jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant at tribute

Celtics legend Bill Russell showed up in a Kobe Bryant jersey at Sunday’s Celtics-Lakers game, wearing Bryant’s number to pay tribute to him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna after they died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people last month.

“I would do anything to honor Kobe and Gianna. We had a deeper connection 2+4 does = 6,” Russell tweeted, referring to their uniform numbers. “We had much love & respect for one another!”

Thousands are expected to attend a celebration of life for the Bryants at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday.

