Bill Walton may have become Boston royalty after winning a championship with the Celtics in 1986, but the former NBA MVP wasn’t afraid to be amongst the common folk to arrive at Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Walton was spotted boarding the MBTA’s Orange Line prior to tip-off. The 1978 MVP was evidently impressed by the MBTA’s new outfit, remarking “They got all the new train cars. They don’t rock anymore.”

Bill Walton taking the T to the TD Garden to watch his @celtics host Game 3! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/1vHUlxwlFH — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 8, 2022

Walton arrived in Boston in 1986, not through train car, but via free agency after injuries threatened to crater the former All-Star’s career. Walton won Sixth Man of the Year backing up Robert Parish on the 1986 Celtics and played 80 games after missing three of the previous seven years entirely due to injuries.

These current Celtics could become only the 2nd team since that 1986 squad to raise a banner after Thursday’s night’s 116-110 victory granted them a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors.