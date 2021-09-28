WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A billboard placed just south of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is grabbing the attention of New England Patriots fans ahead of the team’s showdown with quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The billboard in Wrentham reads, “The OWL is no longer wise without his GOAT!” with an image of an owl dressed in Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s infamous hoodie and a goat with the number 12 written on its cheek.

Brady left New England after 20 seasons to play for Tampa Bay, where he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win back in February.

The Patriots finished off the 2020 season with a 7-9 record and currently hold a 1-2 record for the 2021 season.

