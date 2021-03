BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox fans may have a tough time looking at a billboard that was recently put up outside of Fenway Park.

The billboard thanks Boston for trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts went on to help the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020.

The billboard was put up by Pantone 294, a traveling Dodgers fan base.

