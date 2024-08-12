Celtics star Payton Pritchard’s Cape Cod wedding was officiated by none other than Blake Griffin, his former teammate.

Pritchard married influencer Emma MacDonald over the weekend, with many current and former Celtics players in attendance.

“Last one I’ll share is that at no point tonight am I allowed to do my impersonation of Payton,” Griffin joked while marrying the two.

Jaylen Brown posted about the occasion on social media, congratulating the couple.

Yesterday was amazing congrats to my brother P rabbit pic.twitter.com/rpn61HrQ9q — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 11, 2024

