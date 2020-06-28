Bloom: ‘Process of re-acclimation’ necessary as Sox report to camp Wednesday

Red Sox players are preparing to report to camp on Wednesday, but a top team official says it’s unclear what kind of condition they’re in.

Players will report for “intake” testing before the first workout for pitchers and catchers, which is planned for Friday — just three weeks before Opening Day.

Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said players have had a long break since they were initially set to come to camp.

“There is going to be this process of re-acclimation,” Bloom said. “We have to be realistic that a few months have gone by and we need to make sure we know where everybody is at and how everybody looks, so some of those assessments might change.”

