Blues’ Barbashev to have hearing for hit to head of Bruins’ Johannson in Game 5

BOSTON (WHDH) - St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety after a check to the head of Bruins forward Marcus Johannson during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Department of Player Safety announced Friday morning that it is reviewing the hit.

Barbashev checked Johannson early in the first period of the game immediately after Johannson made a pass in the offensive zone. He appeared to be shaken up on the play but remained in the game.

Barbashev did not receive a penalty on the play.

Earlier in the series, forward Oskar Sundqvist was suspended for one game for a hit that injured Bruins defenseman Matt Gryzelcyk.

The Blues beat the Bruins 2-1 in a game marred by questionable officiating calls. St. Louis leads the series 3-2 and has a chance to clinch the Stanley Cup on home ice Sunday night.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)