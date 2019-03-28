Bob Kraft’s lawyers file motion to suppress videos related to solicitation case

JUPITER, Fla. (WHDH) — Lawyers representing New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft filed a motion Thursday aimed at suppressing video recordings related to a case in Florida in which he’s facing two counts of soliciting prostitution.

In a seven-page motion to suppress filed Thursday in Palm Beach County court, Kraft’s lawyers seek to suppress “video recordings that are the fruits of an unlawful sneak-and-peek search warrant that the Town of Jupiter Police Department used to spy on Mr. Kraft and others, while they were in the private rooms of a licensed spa receiving treatment from licensed masseuses.”

Kraft’s lawyers are also hoping to suppress “the fruits of an unlawful traffic stop.”

The motion continues, “Although the legal defects that infect the recordings are numerous and varied, the governmental overreach that unites them is singular and striking: Florida resorted to the most drastic, invasive, indiscriminate spying conceivable by law enforcement — taking continuous video recordings of private massages in which customers would be stripping naked as a matter of course — in order to prosecute what are at most misdemeanor offenses…”

The filing came two days after Kraft waived his arraignment and requested a jury trial.

Kraft, who was slated to be arraigned Thursday, has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

A new court date has been set for April 9.

Kraft apologized Saturday in his first public statement since the allegations were made public.

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” he wrote in a statement.

Kraft also said he has “extraordinary respect for women,” adding that his morals were shaped by his late wife. Myra Kraft died in 2011.

