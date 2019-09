BOSTON (WHDH) - The iconic Bobby Orr statue has a new home outside of the TD Garden.

The 800-pound bronze statue settled into a new spot at the main entrance of the arena.

It used to stand to the side of the Garden on Causeway Street.

The statue showcases the former Boston Bruins player’s reaction to his Stanley Cup-winning goal back in 1970.

