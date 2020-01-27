BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots may not be playing in the Super Bowl this season but a new ranking found that Boston continues to have some of the best football fans in the nation.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, WalletHub compared more than 240 United States cities with at least one college or professional football team across 21 key metrics, ranging from fan friendliness to average ticket price for an NFL game.

Boston ranked as the second-best football city for fans, boasting the second-best performing NFL team and the third-most engaged NFL fans.

Bean Town did have the second-highest average ticket price for an NFL game, behind Los Angeles, according to the study.

Pittsburgh came in first overall, tying for the most engaged NFL fans and placing fourth in the most accessible NFL stadium category.

Worcester made the list as having the 22nd-best fan base in a midsize city, tying with Richmond, Kentucky for the second-lowest minimum season-ticket price for college football games.

