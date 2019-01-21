Boston athletes celebrate Patriots big win on social media

After an intense AFC Championship Game victory over the Chiefs, many prominent Boston athletes took to social media to celebrate their hard-fought win.

Red Sox star JD Martinez posted his reaction as an Instagram story. He stood close to the TV, narrating the game and yelling, “Let’s go!”

Celtics’ star Al Horford also took to Instagram, saying, “What a game, man. Go Pats. Brady, Edelman, Gronk, the whole crew. Way to get it done.”

Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi made a video asking the rhetorical question, “Was it going to be any other way?”

Other sports superstars from across the area showed their support on social media, as well.

Olympic gymnast and Needham native Aly Raisman tweeted, “Boston is literally the greatest sports city ever.”

Boston is literally the greatest sports city ever. So fun to be a Boston sports fan 💙❤️ — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 21, 2019

David Ortiz, who also appeared in Tom Brady’s hype video, kept things simple.

See u in Atlanta 😏 — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 21, 2019

World Series MVP Steve Pearce was glued to the game, too.

Should the NFL change the name of the Super Bowl to the New England Invitational? #justsayin — Steve Pearce (@Late25Lightning) January 21, 2019

The Red Sox may have summarized it best with a photo of Alex Cora with the World Series trophy.

