Boston athletes react to tragic death of Kobe Bryant

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston athletes were stunned by the death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday, taking to social media to share their grief.

“C’mon someone say it ain’t true … I’m sick to my stomach right now,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum tweeted.

“There are no words that can convey the heartbreak the entire Celtics organization feels in the wake of the terrible loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was one of the greatest talents and competitors to ever play basketball, and his love of the sport inspired countless fans and players around the world,” the Celtics said in a statement.

“Our fans were fortunate to watch him as he contributed many memorable chapters to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, which he treasured. We extend our deepest condolences to Kobe’s family, fans, and the entire Lakers organization, as well as all of the victims and families affected by this horrible tragedy.”

Celtics legend Bill Russell said he and his wife were shocked by the news.

“Jeannie and I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people and one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game!” Russell tweeted. “Our hearts and prayers to Vanessa and his girls … Kobe Bryant, you were my biggest fan but I was yours. RIP Mamba.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chimed in as well, tweeting “We miss you already Kobe.”

