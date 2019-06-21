Boston Bruins announce 2019-20 home opener

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, is congratulated after the team's 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins announced Friday the team’s home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

The team announced their 2019-20 preseason schedule on Tuesday where they will play their first game on Sept. 16 against The New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

The team’s full 2019-20 regular season schedule will be announced on June 25 at 12:05 p.m.

