Boston Bruins announce 2019-20 home opener

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins announced Friday the team’s home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.
The team announced their 2019-20 preseason schedule on Tuesday where they will play their first game on Sept. 16 against The New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.
The team’s full 2019-20 regular season schedule will be announced on June 25 at 12:05 p.m.
