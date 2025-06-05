BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins announced Marco Sturm as their new head coach Thursday.

The 46-year-old previously served as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign. Sturm also spent four seasons as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings.

“Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and I know how much this team means to the city and to our fans. I’ve felt that passion as a player, and I can’t wait to be behind the bench and feel it again. I’m excited to get to work and do everything I can to help this team succeed,” Sturm said in a statement.

Before he worked for the Kings, Sturm was the head coach and general manager for the German Men’s National Team, leading Germany to clinch a silver medal in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)