BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHDH) — The Boston Bruins canceled their pregame skate Thursday due to a player entering the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Bruins made the announcement on Twitter around 10 a.m. but did not disclose which player entered the protocols.

Boston is slated to faceoff against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.

UPDATE: Today’s pregame skate at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY has been cancelled due to a Bruins player entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 18, 2021

