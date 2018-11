Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara will be out for at least four weeks following a knee injury.

The team captain is suffering from an MCL injury after colliding with former Bruins teammate Carl Soderberg on Wednesday.

Chara will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)