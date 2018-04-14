BOSTON (WHDH) – The Boston Bruins confirmed that all of the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at Saturday’s game will go to the family of fallen Yarmouth Police officer Sean Gannon.

Gannon, 32, was shot and killed Thursday while serving a warrant in Marston Mills. He was an eight-year veteran of the Yarmouth Police Department.

Fans can buy tickets until the start of the third period.

