Boston Bruins donating 50/50 raffle proceeds to family of fallen Worcester fire lieutenant

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins will be donating their proceeds from a 50/50 raffle on Saturday to support the family of fallen Worcester fire lieutenant.

Lt. Jason Menard died earlier this week after “heroically and selflessly” saving his comrades from a four-alarm blaze that engulfed a multi-family home.

The Bruins will be hosting the 50/50 raffle to support Lt. Menard during their game against the Washington Capitals.

Fans wishing to purchase raffle tickets online can do so by clicking here.

A non-profit organization launched a major fundraising effort on Friday to help pay off the mortgage for the family Lt. Menard.

To make a donation on behalf of the Menard family, click here.

Support the family of fallen Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard by participating in the Boston Bruins Foundation's 50/50 Raffle: https://t.co/i28uiCZcCp pic.twitter.com/flNHf6DBfX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 14, 2019

