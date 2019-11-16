Boston Bruins donating 50/50 raffle proceeds to family of fallen Worcester fire lieutenant

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins will be donating their proceeds from a 50/50 raffle on Saturday to support the family of fallen Worcester fire lieutenant.
Lt. Jason Menard died earlier this week after “heroically and selflessly” saving his comrades from a four-alarm blaze that engulfed a multi-family home.
The Bruins will be hosting the 50/50 raffle to support Lt. Menard during their game against the Washington Capitals.
Fans wishing to purchase raffle tickets online can do so by clicking here.
A non-profit organization launched a major fundraising effort on Friday to help pay off the mortgage for the family Lt. Menard.
To make a donation on behalf of the Menard family, click here.
