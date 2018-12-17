BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins fans helped raise more than $100,000 for a memorial fund benefitting a fallen Worcester firefighter’s daughter.

The Bruins donated their proceeds from a 50/50 raffle on Sunday to the Ava Roy Fund, which was created by the Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 after 36-year-old Christopher Roy lost his life in a five-alarm fire on Lowell Street last week.

In total, $112,000 was donated throughout the game against the Buffalo Sabres, as well as donations made online.

Anyone looking to make donations directly to the Ava Roy Fund can mail the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union at 34 Glennie St., Worcester, Mass., 01605.

Thank you @NHLBruins Fans for your generosity. $112,000 was raised for The Ava Roy Fund at today’s game. A Thank you to the Bruins Foundation & to all the Firefighters who volunteered their time to make this raffle a success. @WorcesterFD @WorcesterFD1009 @LOCAL_718 @THE_PFFM pic.twitter.com/Eoln4RsNcY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2018

