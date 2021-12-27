BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins will not be taking to the ice to face off against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

The National Hockey League announced Sunday that the game between the Bruins and Senators has been postponed due to COVID-related reasons.

Additionally, the Columbus-Chicago game on Tuesday and the Pittsburg-Toronto game on Wednesday have also been postponed.

All other teams will play on their scheduled dates beginning Tuesday after the NHL temporarily delayed the season.

“The League and NHLPA will continue to monitor test results and teams’ readiness to play over the coming days and weeks,” the NHL released in a statement. “A variety of factors will be considered when assessing whether a game should be postponed — including the number of players unavailable to a team due to COVID, the risk of further COVID transmission within a team, a Club’s access to Players from its minor league affiliate, and positional roster issues that may arise due to Player shortages, among other factors. The health and safety of all Players and Club Personnel remain the number one priority and games will continue to be postponed to the extent health and safety concerns warrant.”

Seven Bruins players cleared the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and were able to take part in practice Sunday. Those players included Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Curtis Lazar, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, and Jeremy Swayman.

However, Charlie Coyle has been placed in COVID-19 protocol, joining Taylor Hall, Brandon Carlo, and Oskar Steen.

