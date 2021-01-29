Boston Bruins rally around high school hockey player who suffered frightening injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins are continuing to show their support for a high school hockey player who suffered a frightening injury during a game earlier this week.

The Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-1, Thursday night and decided to award A.J. Quetta, a varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, the game puck.

Tonight was for A.J. pic.twitter.com/48n9U4fmWM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 29, 2021

Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury after crashing headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Tuesday night.

“It’s a very tough thing to see, you know especially a young kid go through that,” Bruins winger Brad Marchand said. “Can’t imagine what the family’s all going through, so we just wanted to let everyone know that we’re behind them and we’re there to support him.”

Before the game, Marchand hung Quetta’s jersey behind the Bruins bench.

Keeping AJ10 with us tonight. pic.twitter.com/gxvzjaZfKz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 28, 2021

“We’re behind him,” Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said. “I know a lot of people are and it’s just great to see support when tragedy strikes, but we know there’s brighter days ahead.”

Bruins forward Chris Wagner added that the incident, “really makes us think how fragile our careers are and life is and just wanted to say we’re praying for him.”

It’s not the first time the Bruins have been there for a local hockey player who was badly injured.

Eleven years ago, the team threw its support behind Norwood’s Matt Brown, who was paralyzed during a hockey game.

“Having people of that caliber asking about you, supporting you, and letting you know that they’re there, goes a long, long way,” he said.

Brown now has his own foundation and says he’ll make sure Quetta and his family get whatever they need.

“By no means is he going to go through this alone,” Brown said. “It’s a nightmare right now. There’s no other way around it. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel and we’re going to do everything to get him to live that normal life.”

The Jacobs family, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation has pledged a minimum $100,000 donation to support Quetta.

They are also auctioning off previously-used game sticks from select Bruins and Penguins players and hosting 50/50 raffles from Feb. 1-6 to benefit Quetta’s recovery.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Quetta’s medical expenses.

