BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins players have teamed up with their beloved dogs to create the eighth annual “Pucks and Pups” calendar to raise money for the Boston Bruins Foundation and the MSPCA.

The 2021 calendar, presented by Petsmart, features Patrice Bergeron and his Maltese-poodle Wilson, Charlie McAvoy and his French bulldog Otto, and many others.

The calendars are on sale for $20 online.

They are set to ship out Thanksgiving week.

