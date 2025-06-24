BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins on Monday signed defenseman Mason Lohrei to a two-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $3.2 million.

Lohrei, 24, scored five goals with 28 assists last season and has totaled nine goals and 37 assists in 118 career games with the Bruins.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenseman led Boston defensemen in assists, points and power play points last season, when top defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Elias Lindholm missed time with injuries.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)