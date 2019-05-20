Boston Bruins staying sharp in anticipation of Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins got back to work over the weekend as the team prepares for the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins will face off against either the San Jose Sharks or the St. Louis Blues on May 27 after closing out the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday with a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Centerman David Krejci says practice will help the team maintain momentum while they wait to see what Western Conference team will make it to the Stanley Cup.

“You practice like you play, that’s the saying,” he said. “When you go to practice, just do everything like a game-like situation.”

When it comes to staying sharp during the break, the Bruins are reaching out to local teams to see how they’ve succeeded, but head coach Bruce Cassidy will first listen to his core group of veterans who have been here before.

“I think at the end of the day, my biggest resource will be the players that have been through it,” he said.

Along with practices, the Bruins are also holding scrimmages at night to stimulate a game.

This is their third Cup appearance in nine years. The team last hoisted the championship trophy in 2011 after knocking off Vancouver in seven games.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)