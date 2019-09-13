Boston Bruins take the ice for first practice of 2019 training camp

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins took the ice under head coach Bruce Cassidy Friday for their first practice of the 2019 training camp.

The Bruins are getting back to work, just three months removed from their bitter ending in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

The players say that they are not dwelling on last season’s finish and instead focusing on a fresh new season.

Entering his sixth season with the Bruins, David Pastrnak said, “Listen, its day one of camp so, getting ready for next season you know, use it as a big motivation, great experience last year but you know we want to get back there that’s why we turned the page and we are gonna work hard to get the opportunity to be back there again.”

Their first preseason game is Monday, Sept. 16 at the New Jersey Devils at7 p.m.

The Bruins start the 2019-20 season with a four-game away slate beginning on Oct. 3 at the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m.

Their home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the TD Garden against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)