BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand will not be taking to the ice to play against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Marchand is out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Trent Frederic will now play on the top line, Cassidy added.

Jack Studnicka and Zach Senyshyn are also re-entering the lineup.

The Bruins faceoff against the Sabres at 1 p.m.

