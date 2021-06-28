Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak announced the death of his newborn son.

Viggo Rohl Pastrnak was born on June 17 and passed away on June 23, David Pastrnak wrote on Instagram early Monday morning.

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON,” he wrote. “You will be loved FOREVER🤍”

David Pastrnak went on to ask for the public to respect the privacy of his family as they go through this heartbreaking time.

