Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics point guard and shooting guard Marcus Smart announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, moments after the team announced a player who tested positive.

The team announced that the player, who is not exhibiting symptoms, has been in isolation for several days and will continue to do so while being monitored by team medical staff.

“Taking steps to maintain the health and safety of everyone in our organization and across the NBA remains our top priority,” the team statement read. “and we will continue to work closely with health officials and the league in addressing this situation.”

Smart took to Twitter to announce he was the player who tested positive.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

A statement from the Boston Celtics: pic.twitter.com/hNrEn8IBM1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2020

“I can’t stress enough, practicing social distancing and really keeping yourself away from a large group of people, and washing your hands,” Smart said in a video posted to Twitter. “Help protect yourself and help protect others by protecting yourself.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)