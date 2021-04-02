BOSTON (WHDH) - COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to almost all residents in Massachusetts but not every Boston Celtics player is planning to get vaccinated.

Celtics President Danny Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub that not every player wants the shot.

“Most of them are getting it, yes. Eventually, in the next couple weeks, I think. But yeah, I think there will be at least a couple that don’t want to get it,” he said.

Ainge said that he recently got the Pfizer vaccine.

The Celtics had three games postponed earlier this season because they did not have enough players available due to coronavirus protocols.

Massachusetts residents 16 years and older will be eligible to sign up for a vaccine starting April 19.

