MILWAUKEE (AP) — Boston Celtics (49-33, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Boston leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last matchup 112-90. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points to lead Boston to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points in defeat for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 33-8 on their home court. Milwaukee is 59-18 in games when they score more than 100 points.

The Celtics have gone 21-20 away from home. Boston ranks sixth in the league with 26.3 assists per game, led by Irving averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton has averaged 18 points and totaled 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.2 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Irving leads the Celtics averaging 23.8 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Jayson Tatum has averaged 13.8 points and totaled 4.9 rebounds while shooting 35.8 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Celtics: Averaging 101.8 points, 48.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.4 points on 39.0 percent shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 115.4 points, 51.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Sterling Brown: day to day (back spasms), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel).

Celtics Injuries: Aron Baynes: day to day (ankle/leg), Marcus Smart: out (oblique).

