Boston College-Georgia Tech men’s basketball off, delays coach’s debut

The Boston College men’s basketball game at Georgia Tech scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement was due to the continued quarantines and contact tracing within the Boston College program.

The postponement delays the debut of Scott Spinelli as the Eagles’ interim coach. The school fired coach Jim Christian on Monday. Athletic director Pat Kraft said Spinelli, who had been an assistant, will coach the remainder of the season. Boston College is 3-13 overall and 1-9 in the ACC.

