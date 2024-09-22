BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Castellanos hit Lewis Bond for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 88 seconds left and Boston College rallied to beat Michigan State 23-19 on Saturday night for an emotional victory in the Eagles’ annual Red Bandanna Game.

Bond caught six passes for 102 yards, grabbing the game-winner for BC (3-1) at the Spartans’ 13 and then crossing the field before strutting into the end zone – the sixth lead change of the game.

“It was my first game-winner, ever,” Bond said. “That’s why I kind of took a lap of glory before going in.”

Aidan Chiles led Michigan State into BC territory before he was picked off by Max Tucker at the back of the end zone, and the Eagles ran out the rest of the clock. The BC students stormed the field in celebration and milled around in the drenching rain as the band played the school’s fight song, “For Boston.”

BC improved to 5-6 in the game that honors the memory of former lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who died while rescuing more than a dozen people in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. He was known for carrying a red bandanna.

“It’s a special night. The crowd, the students and a great tribute to Welles Crowther and his family,” BC coach Bill O’Brien said. “It’s one of those games, though, you’ve got to win. You’ve got to win to make it a real special night. So I was happy our guys were able to pull it out.”

Treshaun Ward ran for 102 yards on 14 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown run that gave BC a 16-13 lead early in the third quarter. Jonathan Kim kicked four field goals for Michigan State, making a 51-yarder to it 16-all in the third quarter and a 27-yarder to give the Spartans (3-1) the lead with 4:12 to go.

Castellanos, who completed 10 of 16 passes for 140 yards, led the Eagles across midfield before finding Bond for the touchdown.

Chiles was 17 of 35 for 241 yards, but he also threw three interceptions.

Red Bandanna

The BC uniforms were decorated with iconic bandanna paisley, and every player’s jersey said “FOR WELLES” in place of a last name. Crowther’s family received a standing ovation when it was honored between the first and second quarter.

The Red Bandanna Game tradition began in 2014, when BC beat No. 9 Southern California.

Red Zone troubles

Twice Boston College got inside the Michigan State 10 yard-line and came away with points.

In the first quarter, the Eagles drove to the Spartans 7 before linebacker Cal Haladay ripped the ball away from Ward. In the fourth, the Eagles had a fourth-and-goal from the one with the game tied 16-all, but linebacker Jordan Hall stuffed Castellanos at the 2.

“I was not going to kick a field goal there. That’s not Boston College,” O’Brien said. “When the ball’s on the 1 yard-line, the game is tied, we’re not kicking a field goal there.”

The Spartans followed with an 18-play, 89-yard drive that took almost 10 minutes off the clock before Kim put them up 19-16.

The takeaway

Boston College was ranked No. 24 for one week – its first appearance in the rankings since 2018 — before a 27-21 loss to now-No. 7 Missouri. The Eagles could get back into the Top 25 again.

Up next

Michigan State: Hosts No. 3 Ohio State next Saturday night.

Boston College: Hosts Western Kentucky next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)