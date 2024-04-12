BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations are feverishly underway ahead of Monday’s 128th running of the Boston Marathon.

On Friday, officials will be giving a security update on plans for the race, runners will begin picking up their numbered bibs, and multiple free, public events will kick off the weekend for fans.

The finish line on Boylston Street is set and crews have been working across the city all week to tidy up and make sure the race route is ready to go.

The Boston Marathon Expo kicks off on Friday at the Hynes Convention Center and Fan Fest at City Hall Plaza will open their gates Friday afternoon.

