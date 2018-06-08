The Bruins may have missed out on the Stanley Cup this year but Boston ranked first when it came to having the best hockey fans.

WalletHub ranked 73 United States cities based on 21 key indicators, including stadium capacity and performance level of teams, to find the best fan base.

Boston came in first overall, with NHL fans ranking in third and NCAA at first.

Bruins fans are often paying a hefty price for tickets, with Boston having the highest average ticket price per NHL game. However, fans in Boston had the third highest engagement.

The best NHL fans in the nation come out of Detroit, Michigan, according to the study.

