BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins fans had the TD Garden rocking during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night, which was no surprise considering a recent study found Boston has the best hockey fans.

Wallethub ranked 73 United States cities based on 21 key indicators, ranging from ticket prices to the performance level of each city’s team, and found that Boston fans come out on top.

The rankings, released a day after the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in the Stanley Cup opener, showed that Boston has the third best-performing NHL team and the third highest NHL fan engagement.

The city also had the third highest average ticket price for NHL games.

Boston took the top spot overall for having the best hockey fans, followed by Detroit and Pittsburgh.

Several other Massachusetts cities also made the overall list, including Springfield at 39, Cambridge at 53, Amherst at 56, Worcester at 58, Lowell at 64 and North Andover at 68.

