BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that they have signed infielder Trevor Story to a six-year contract.

The contract lasts through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028, the Red Sox announced.

To make room for Story on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated outfielder Jeisson Rosario for assignment.

Story, 29, previously played for the Colorado Rockies and was named a National League All-Star in 2018 and 2019, winning the Silver Slugger Award at shortstop in each season.

