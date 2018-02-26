BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have tweeted that JD Martinez is an official member of the team.

Wait for it… 👀@JDMartinez14 is officially a member of the Boston #RedSox! pic.twitter.com/55nLCDQR1b — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 26, 2018

This comes after reports that the highly sought-after outfielder had reached a multi-year deal with Boston.

Martinez is coming off his most productive offensive season, batting .303 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs in just 489 plate appearances after missing part of the season with a foot injury. Martinez began the year with the Detroit Tigers but was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks mid-season.

While in Arizona, Martinez went on a tear, hitting 29 of his 45 home runs with his new team. Martinez tied a major league record by hitting 16 home runs in September alone, batting .404 during that stretch.

Over his career, Martinez is a .285 hitter with 152 home runs and 476 RBIs in seven seasons.

