BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that they are bringing back manager Alex Cora for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox,” Cora said. “We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of. I am excited about the current state of our organization and eager to continue my work with our front office, coaches, players, and everyone who makes this such a special place.”

Cora, 46, is 284-202 (.584) in three seasons as Red Sox manager, having led the club to a winning record in 2018 (108-54), 2019 (84-78), and 2021 (92-70). Among the 19 individuals to manage at least 400 games with the Red Sox, Cora’s .584 winning percentage is the highest.

“Alex’s leadership of our staff and our players was critical to all that we accomplished in 2021,” Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said. “Along with the entire Red Sox front office, I am excited for many years of continued partnership as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park.”

Cora has won two World Series titles with Boston, one as a player in 2007 and another as a manager in 2018.

