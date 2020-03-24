BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox is encouraging social distancing with a new logo.

The team took to Twitter and posted their signature red socks separated from one another.

This comes as health experts encourage people to stay six feet away from others and self isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball canceled its remaining spring training schedule and delayed Opening Day — scheduled for March 26 — back by at least two weeks.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” the league said in a statement. “MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”

MLB plans to announce the postponement’s impacts on the schedule at a later point, “with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)