Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz posts first photos of himself since shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz showed fans Sunday that he’s on the road to recovery following a shooting that left him seriously injured back in June.

Big Papi posted two photos on Instagram of him and his wife, Tiffany, helping move their daughter, Alex, into a Berklee College of Music residence hall for her first year.

He captioned the pictures, “A life experience take place on us dropping off one of my kids at college….. good luck with everything and remember “ to be great you have to bring the best out of you everyday” lov you….mom & dad!!!”

Ortiz was seen standing up on his own with his daughter in one photo and again with Alex and Tiffany in another.

These pictures marked the first the public has seen of Big Papi since he was shot on June 9 at a bar in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Ortiz, who retired from baseball in 2016, was not the intended target of the shooting, according to authorities.

A bullet passed through his lower back and perforated his intestines and lower organs.

He spent about a month at Massachusetts General Hospital, including almost two weeks in the intensive care unit, before returning home on July 29.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

