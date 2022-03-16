BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will miss the start of the season due to a stress fracture to his right rib cage.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning.

“We’re talking weeks not days before we can get a baseball back in his hand,” Bloom said.

The Red Sox’s first spring training game is scheduled for Thursday with the regular season kicking off on April 7.

