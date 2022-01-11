FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox fans will be able to purchase spring training tickets when they go on sale this week.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Friday on the Red Sox website.

The club is scheduled to play a total of 18 spring training games at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, with the first game set for Feb. 25 against the Northeastern University Huskies.

The Red Sox are slated to play the New York Yankees on Feb. 27 for their first Grapefruit League home game.

The club will close its spring training schedule with a game against the Minnesota Twins on March 29.

The full spring training schedule can be found below. All dates and game times are subject to change.

